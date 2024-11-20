SDE dept and Toyota ink MoU

ITANAGAR, 19 Nov: The Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (SDE) department and Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) Pvt Ltd inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), whereby the latter would adopt the trainees of Motor Mechanic Vehicle (MMV) trade of Govt Industrial Training Institute, Roing as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility Toyota Technical Education Programme (T-TEP).

The MoU was signed by SDE director Tom Ratan on behalf of SDE department and TKM general manager Sachin Sharma at the office chamber of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship secretary Bullo Mamu on Tuesday, the SDE department said in a release.

Spelling out the significance of the MoU, Mamu said that the maiden MoU inked with a private company was an effort of the SDE department to offer high-end skill training to the ITI trainees to make them employable.

“Apart from the regular ITI curriculum and their own syllabus, TKM would initially train 45 trainees of Motor Mechanic Vehicle trade of ITI Roing. Over a period of two years, they would be trained and skilled to make them employable in Toyota or any other private company’, informed the secretary.

Explaining further, Mamu said that unlike the normal training programme of sending our youth outside the state for skill training, the said training will take place within the state and employment will also be generated within the state.

‘Camdir Toyota, Leki is the training programme partner. Our trainees will receive training under their mentorship, do their internship and on the job training at their workshop to be employable in their company after the end of the training programme,” Mamu said, adding that if the convergence and collaboration between the SDE department and Toyota proves to be a successful venture, the department would further explore roping in more private companies within the state to train the ITI trainees as per their standard to make them employable.

As per the MoU, TKM would depute a trained instructor to train the MMV trainees at ITI Roing, provide the entire study materials and training equipments, and facilitate the visit of the trainees to Camdir Motors, Leki for their practical trainings.

Officials of the SDE department, Camdir Toyota MD Tangum Teli, GM Manoj Majumdar and ITI Roing principal R.C Dutta were also present on the occasion.