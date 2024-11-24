Farmers attend awareness prog on scientific mithun farming

YACHULI, 23 Nov: Seventy Mithun farmers attended an awareness program on scientific Mithun rearing, organized by the Medziphema (Nagaland)-based ICAR-National Research Center on Mithun, in collaboration with the department of animal husbandry and dairy development, in Keyi-Panyor district at Pei-Pochu village on Saturday.

Scientists Dr. Jayanta Kumar Chamuah (parasitology), Dr. Y.M. Somagond (animal physiology), and Dr. Plabita Goswami (veterinary medicine) from the NRC on Mithun were the resource persons for the program. They advised the Mithun farmers to adopt a semi-intensive farming system for better care of their animals in an enclosed, fenced grazing area.

An animal health camp was also held, which included activities such as vaccination against Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD), ear-tagging and serum collection.

Yachuli SVO Dr. Lige Basar spoke on the importance of vaccination against FMD and advised the farmers on the necessity of compulsory vaccination.

Veterinary officers Dr. Kime Gyati from Ziro and Dr. Hiba Yana from Yachuli distributed medicines and mineral mixtures to the farmers for their animals during the program.