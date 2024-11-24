NYK conducts district level Yuva Utsav

PASIGHAT, 23 Nov: Nehru Yuva Kendra (NYK) in collaboration with the NSS unit of J N College, organized the East Siang district level Yuva Utsav-2024 at the JNC auditorium, here on Friday.

The event, as a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebration, aimed to rekindle the spirit of patriotism and values of India’s freedom struggle by engaging the youth in various events. The event includes contests for young artists, writers, photographers, practitioners of traditional art forms and folk/traditional dances. Apart from competitive events, the motto of the Yuva Utsav was to disseminate the message of Panch Pran (five resolves) – “goal of developed India, to remove any trace of colonial mindset, take pride in our roots, unity and sense of duty among citizens,” outlined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to achieve the vision ‘Amrit Kaal’ of lndia by 2047.

The Yuva Utsav brought together more than 250 participants from various youth clubs associated with NYKS, as well as students, NSS volunteers and staff members from educational institutions such as IGJHS School, DIET, JNV and JNC. It was an excellent platform for the youth to showcase their hidden talents and engage in various activities that promote leadership, social responsibility, and teamwork.

Addressing the gathering, Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering encouraged the youth to actively get involved in the nation-building process.