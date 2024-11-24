Govt committee on illegal coal mining: ADP

ITANAGAR, 23 Nov: The state government, taking cognizance of the issue raised by the Arunachal Democratic Party (ADP) regarding illegal coal mining at various identified locations in Changlang district, constituted a seven-member committee on November 7 under the chairmanship of deputy commissioner of Changlang, Vishal Sah, and clearly outlined the Terms of Reference (TOR). This was informed by ADP general secretary and issue chairman Kipa Natung during a press conference at the Arunachal Press Club on Saturday.

The ADP acknowledged the government’s prompt intervention in the matter. Kipa informed that several discussions had been held by the party with various government agencies, and representations were being addressed to the President of India, the Chief Vigilance Officer, the Chief Minister, the Governor of the state, and the Ministry of Coal and Mines, government of India, to initiate immediate measures to halt the rampant illegal

coal mining activities in the affected areas.

Earlier, Kipa had expressed serious concern, stating that illegal coal mining had been ongoing for 10-12 years in places such as the Namchik-Namphuk coal field, Rangrinkan, Phinbiro-I, Phinbiro-II, and Namtok areas in Changlang district.

Johny Yangfo, spokesperson and vice president of ADP and Sama Bagang, secretary of organization, ADP, were also present.