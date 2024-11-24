Historic Stilwell road endangered by erosion

[ Tom Simai ]

The persistent neglect in maintaining the Stilwell or Ledo Road (NH 153) has drastically heightened the risk to this historic route.

An approximately 500-metre stretch between the 17th Mile and the Weekly Market, about 4 km from Jairampur town, is now in a perilous state. In certain areas, the eroded land lies a mere three metres from the highway, with the gap narrowing further each monsoon as the terrain steadily vanishes.

The Namchik River, flowing adjacent to the highway, has significantly contributed to the deterioration of the road. The river’s turbulence exacerbates erosion, and the absence of proper maintenance has accelerated the road’s decline. Once a vital artery for the region, the NH 153 now faces severe structural challenges, particularly in the 17th Mile area, which is most vulnerable due to its proximity to the Namchik River.

Frequent landslides have already claimed significant portions of the original Ledo Road. To mitigate this, the NH 153 was realigned to bypass high-risk zones. However, over the decades, landslides have steadily encroached upon this new route, endangering its existence. With only a shrinking buffer separating the highway from hazardous terrain, even minor seismic activity or heavy rainfall could trigger devastating landslides, potentially wiping out the road and surrounding infrastructure.

The economic consequences of a road collapse would be catastrophic. Stilwell Road is the lifeline of the 51st Nampong Assembly Constituency, connecting the four circles – Nampong, Jairampur, Manmao and Rima-Putok. Its failure would disrupt livelihoods, halt commerce and plunge the region into economic stagnation. The isolation caused by the road’s collapse would cripple development efforts and exacerbate hardships in a region already constrained by limited infrastructure.

Despite the formidable challenges, hope remains for averting disaster through urgent departmental intervention.

Reinforcing vulnerable sections with retaining walls and improving drainage systems could prevent irreparable damage. Introducing monitoring systems to assess landslide-prone zones and deploying early warning mechanisms are essential. In extreme cases, realigning the road to bypass the high-risk areas may be necessary, albeit financially demanding.