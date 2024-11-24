Him International school wins constitution day quiz

ITANAGAR, 23 Nov: HIM International School secured the first position in a quiz competition organized by Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly to mark the Constitution Day 2024 celebration here on Saturday.

Vivekananda Central School and Kingcup Public School secured the second and the third positions, respectively.

The topic of the competition was ‘Indian polity.’

The competition was organized among the students of classes 9 and 10 from schools in and around Itanagar Capital Region.

Approximately 40 students participated in it. (Speaker’s PR Cell)