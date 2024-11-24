Longding KVK team finds better production from new rice varieties

KANUBARI, 23 Nov: A team of Longding ICAR-KVK led by its chief technical officer (agronomy), A. Kirankumar Singh organized a field visit on Friday in Hasse Russa village under the On-Farm Testing (OFT) on three varieties of rice (RCM-13, RCM-15 and RCM-16), which were introduced during the kharif season this year.

The team observed that the three rice varieties were performing well and the production is much higher than the local varieties grown. The team also observed that the new rice varieties took shorter duration for rice production than the local varieties.

According to KVK release, the local varieties recorded the yield in the tune of 2.25-2.50 tonnes per hectare (t/ha), whereas RCM-13 recorded in the tune of 3.50-3.75 t/ha, RCM-15 ranged from 3.80-4.00 t/ha, while RCM-16 recorded highest yield of 4.25-4.75 t/ha.

Considering the higher production of on-farm testing three rice varieties, Singh suggested the farmers to grow the new varieties introduced in order to produce more yield. Singh also suggested the farmers to do weeding at least once at the time of active tillering stage “so that the production does not get reduced much in future as they get today without doing weeding.”