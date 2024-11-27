Mayor calls for fostering citizen-centric policies

NEW DELHI, Nov 26: Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) mayor Tamme Phassang emphasized the importance of inclusive growth, financial empowerment of urban local bodies, and fostering citizen-centric policies.

Addressing the National Conference of Mayors and Chairpersons under the 16th Finance Commission at Bharat Mandapam here on Tuesday, Phassang highlighted the challenges faced by emerging cities like Itanagar and urged the Commission to prioritize equitable resource allocation to ensure holistic development.

Phassang called for sustainable development investment in renewable energy, waste management, and eco-friendly urban planning to combat climate change.

The event organized by the government of India, brought together visionary leaders to deliberate on strategies to enhance urban governance, financial planning and sustainable development in cities across the nation.