Raja visits disputed border villages

BALIJAN, 26 Nov: Urban affairs minister Balo Raja, who also is the chairman of the Papum Pare district Regional Committee, visited the disputed villages along the Arunachal – Assam boundary in Balijan and Banderdewa circles on Tuesday.

Raja, accompanied by Doimukh MLA Nabam Vivek, Papum Pare DC Jiken Bomjen, Balijan ADC Takar Rava and other members of the regional committee, visited the disputed sites at Dullung Ramghat, Karbi, Radaso in Balijan circle and Tani Hapa, Pichola, Goru-bandha in Banderdewa circle.

Highlighting the importance of maintaining a cordial relation with the neighbouring states and the spirit of negotiation, Raja said that the local MLAs, the deputy commissioners and other officials must play pivotal role in resolving the longstanding boundary issue. He appealed to all the villagers to maintain status quo.

Six regional committees were formed to expedite the identification and resolution of the disputed areas along the 804.1-km interstate boundary, following the historic Namsai Declaration signed on 15 July, 2022, where the chief ministers of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam agreed to end the decades-old border issue.

The minister was also accompanied by deputy director border affairs Rome Mele, EAC Dani Rikang, PRI members, representatives of Papum Pare Border People’s Forum and All Papum Pare District Students Union. (DIPRO)