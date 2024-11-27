MWSAP condemns Manipur killings

ITANAGAR, 26 Nov: The Manipuri Welfare Society of Arunachal Pradesh (MWSAP) has condemned the brutal killings of six members of the Meitei community, including three women and three children, who were abducted by suspected Kuki militants from a relief camp at Jakuradhor in Jiribam, Manipur, on 11 Nov.

The abduction and subsequent murder of defenseless individuals in Jiribam by suspected Kuki militants highlight the depth of the ongoing conflict and the critical need for urgent intervention to address such atrocities, the statement said.

These heinous acts represent a gross violation of fundamental human rights and principles upheld by international humanitarian laws, including those of the International Red Cross Society (IRCS) and the Geneva Conventions. Such conventions unequivocally prohibit violence against non-combatants, particularly women and children, even during armed conflict. The targeting of vulnerable individuals in this manner constitutes not only a crime against the immediate victims but also an affront to the shared humanity and moral fabric of any civilized society, the statement read.

By addressing the root causes, holding perpetrators accountable, and promoting reconciliation, it is possible to rebuild a society grounded in mutual respect and humanity.

The MWSAP appealed to the state government of Manipur and the central government to prioritize citizen safety and implement comprehensive measures to prevent such tragedies, emphasizing that these steps are both timely and essential. The urgency of restoring law and order, ensuring the protection of vulnerable populations, and addressing the root causes of conflict cannot be overstated.

The MWSAP called for fostering a society that respects, protects, and upholds the dignity of women and children, serving as a reminder of the broader societal obligation to cultivate a culture of equality, justice and compassion.