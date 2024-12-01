Judge calls for precise execution of laws

SEPPA, 30 Nov: East Kameng District & Sessions Judge Habung Tanga emphasized the importance of thorough and precise execution of laws, during an awareness programme organised by the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) here on Saturday.

The programme, which saw the participation of executive magistrates, investigation officers, and other stakeholders, was aimed at fostering better coordination between law enforcement agencies and the district administration in addressing the rising challenges posed by criminal activities, particularly those involving heinous crimes against women and children.

Tanga highlighted the need for strict adherence to legal procedures, particularly in evidence-gathering, to ensure that justice is delivered effectively.

A detailed session was held on the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, focusing on enhancing collaboration and ensuring strict implementation of these laws. The discussions were designed to streamline the roles and responsibilities of various stakeholders as outlined in these legislations, with the goal of creating a more effective response system. (DIPRO)