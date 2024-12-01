One arrested for wife’s murder

KIMIN, 30 Nov: The Papum Pare police have arrested a 30-year-old man, identified as Tayum Susen, in connection with the death of his 22-year-old wife, the police said on Saturday.

The police said they arrested him on murder charges.

The wife, who reportedly hailed from Assam, was found dead inside their residence in Kakoi village in Papum Pare district on 24 November morning. She is survived by three minor children.

“An information of murder was reported to the Kimin police in the early morning of 24 November. Immediately police arrived at the place of occurrence, and arrested the accused on the same day. It was learned that the deceased was a female who happened to be the wife of the accused,” Papum Pare Sub-Divisional Police Officer Radhe Obing told The Arunachal Times.

Following legal formalities, the body was sent for postmortem after the inquest. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the motive of the murder, the police officer said.

The accused has been sent to judicial custody, and further investigation is underway.