Locals rescue, evacuate vulnerable python

[ Prem Chetry ]

BOMDILA, 26 Dec: Locals of Demachang villageunder the Shergaon forest division in West Kameng district on Thursday rescued and evacuated an intruder reptile that had entered a residential area. It turned out to be a Burmese python, which had officially not been recorded earlier in the area.

Ngajee Norbu, a local resident, said, “It was spotted in the drains of two houses of our village. The residents of the area managed to bring it under control and put it inside a gunny sack. We let it go into its natural habitat, away from human interference.”

When informed, Eaglenest Wildlife Sanctuary RFO Yachang Kani lauded the locals who rescued thereptile, saying: “It comes under the vulnerable category as per the IUCN due to habitat loss, hunting, and pet trade.”

He said that the python’s presence indicates a healthy forest environment for the reptile to thrive.

According to the locals, the encounter was not the first of its kind. They said they often come across this species and other reptiles. The locals are untrained and unaware of the significance of the presence of Burmese python.

The Burmese python (Python bivittatus Kuhl), a non-venomous snake, is one of the largest snakes in the world. It grows up to 23 feet in length and weighs up to 90 kilograms. It is known for its distinctive markings.