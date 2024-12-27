Discrepancies in APPSCCE prelims results raise concern: AFTF

[ Apasi Linggi ]

ITANAGAR, 26 Dec: Arunachal Frontier Tribal Front (AFTF) chairman Tadak Nalo has expressed serious concern over the recently declared results of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Combined Competitive Examination (APPSCCE) preliminary exam.

The examination was held on 15 December across 87 venues in 18 districts of the state.

In a statement, Nalo highlighted key issues that have fuelled confusion and distrust.

“According to the APPSC guidelines, the commission was to select 12 times the number of vacancies for the next stage, which would have been 1,680 candidates, based on the 140 available posts,”he said.

However, only 1,658 candidates were selected, creating a shortfall of 22 candidates from the expected number. This discrepancy has raised concerns over whether the selection process was carried out as per the prescribed guidelines.

Additionally, some candidates were reportedly excluded from the list without any clear justification, further complicating the situation, said Nalo.

He also raised concern over the quality of the examination papers, particularly the Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT) paper, where certain questions were deemed incorrect or problematic. This led to confusion among candidates, and the APPSC’s decision to withdraw the grace marks for these errors has only intensified the controversy. The AFTF is now calling for greater transparency and a clearer explanation from the APPSC regarding these issues.

The announcement of the APPSCCE prelims results has sparked widespread unrest, especially among the indigenous tribal communities of Arunachal Pradesh, many of whom had high hopes for success. With the main examination approaching, uncertainty surrounding the fairness of the process is causing concern among candidates, who are now questioning the integrity of the recruitment system.

Nalo emphasised that the issue cannot be ignored, as it has the potential to undermine public trust in the examination process.

As the controversy unfolds, the AFTF is awaiting a response from the APPSC to address the concerns raised by the candidates. The commission has stated that candidates can challenge the questions in the CSAT and general studies papers.

However, Nalo and other members of the AFTF are calling for a more transparent and thorough explanation of the selection process and the reasons behind the exclusion of certain candidates.