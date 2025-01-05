Naharlagun police achieve significant milestone in combating drug-related offences

NAHARLAGUN, 4 Jan: The Naharlagun police have achieved a significant milestone in combating drug-related offences and reducing crimes during 2024.

During the year, 97 drug peddlers were arrested and 7,912.73 gms of contraband substances were seized by the police under ‘Operation Dawn’, Naharlagun SP Mihin Gambo said.

The SP said that cases under the NDPS Act witnessed a remarkable surge in 2024. During the year, 41 cases were registered under the Act, as compared to 18 in the previous year (2023), he said. In 2023, 41 arrests were made and 707.89 gms of contraband substances seized, Gambo said.

He said that Operation Dawn contributed to a significant 43 percent reduction in theft and burglary cases in 2024, with 152 cases registered, compared to 263 in 2023. He said that the major contributing factor to this decline was the focus on drug-related crimes, as many thefts and burglaries were previously committed by individuals battling drug addiction.

The SP said that the Naharlagun police conducted extensive awareness campaigns across colleges, schools, and rehabilitation centres. These initiatives motivated a large number of individuals struggling with addiction to undergo de-addiction treatment at rehabilitation facilities, bringing renewed hope to them and their families, he said.

“Operation Dawn has not only curtailed the supply of illicit drugs but also saved countless youths from falling into addiction,” the SP said. It has also led to a significant decrease in other crimes, particularly theft and burglary, thereby enhancing the overall safety and security of ICR Naharlagun and adjoining areas, Gambo said.

The SP commended the efforts of Naharlagun SDPO Rishi Longdo, Naharlagun Police Station (PS) OC Inspector Krishnendu Dev, Banderdewa PS OC Inspector Kipa Hamak, Nirjuli PS OC Inspector TM Nekam, Papu Hills PS OC Inspector Torun Mai and

their dedicated teams for ensuring the success of Operation Dawn.

“Their collective dedication has played a pivotal role in improving law and order in 2024,” the SP said.

Acknowledging the support and cooperation extended by the residents of Naharlagun in the fight against drug abuse, the SP urged the community to continue being actively involved “as the police prepare for Operation Dawn 2.0, with an aim to achieve even greater success in 2025.”