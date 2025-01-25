Aalo students benefit from counselling prog

AALO, 24 Jan: As part of its third convention, NGO Trigonometry conducted a counselling programmefor school- and college-going students at SFS Collegehere in West Siang district on Friday, in collaboration with the SFS College Alumni Forum.

Over 170 students from DPGC Kamki, VKV Jirdin, GHSS Kamba, SFS School, GHSS, and SFS College benefited from the session.

The programme was organised by the local organising committee, comprising Trigonometry members Kappil Kamsi and Marli Kamki.

Retired IRS officer Doli Loyi and retired APCS officer Hento Karga served as resource persons.

Ete, who is the patron of the Galo Welfare Society, delivered a detailed presentation on ‘Career Options in Humanities’. He emphasised the importance of focus, goal-setting, and thorough research in achieving career aspirations.

He also provided insights into career paths within the humanities field, including entrepreneurship and other promising avenues.

Karga addressed the evolving education system and stressed the importance of acquiring skills relevant to modern demands. He urged students to utilise their education to become responsible citizens and contribute positively to society.

He also provided valuable advice on study tactics, exam preparation, stress management, and strategies for competitive exams.

Both speakers encouraged students to dream big and strive for excellence.

A brief question-and-answer session followed, allowing students to clarify their doubts with the resource persons.

Trigonometry chairman Tobom Dai outlined the NGO’s mission to serve the society.

He highlighted that Trigonometry is a group of motivated youths from across Arunachal Pradesh, self-funded and committed to contributing to the state.

He encouraged the students to focus on their careers, work diligently, and strive to become responsible citizens who will serve as valuable resources for the state and the nation.

Dai assured that Trigonometry would continue to engage in welfare activities to the best of its ability.

LOC chairman Kappil Kamsi also spoke.

SFS College principal Dr Jose Karipadathu also attended the function.