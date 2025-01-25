CM launches official jersey of Team Arunachal for 38th National Games

ITANAGAR, 24 Jan: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday launched the official jersey of Team Arunachal for the 38th National Games, scheduled to begin on 28 January in Uttarakhand.

Arunachal has fielded a total of 39 athletes, including 19 female and 20 male athletes, in the Games.

The state will compete in badminton, boxing, judo, taekwondo, canoe & kayaking, cycling, weightlifting and wushu, Arunachal Olympic Association secretary-general Bamang Tago said.

The jersey launch ceremony was attended by MP Tapir Gao, AOA president Taba Tedir, AOA secretary-general Tago, Sports Secretary Abu Tayeng, chef de mission for the Games Abraham K Techi, Sports Director Tadar Appa, AOA officials, coaches and managers.