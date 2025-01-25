Health min launches APMC web portal

ITANAGAR, 24 Jan: Health & Family Welfare Minister Biyuram Wahge launched the Arunachal Pradesh Medical Council’s (APMC) web portal,arunapmc.org, on Friday, in the presence of his adviser and MLA Dr Mohesh Chai, and executive council members of the APMC.

Congratulating the APMC, the minister said that “the launch of the portal for doctors’ registration marks a significant step towards enhancing the healthcare system in our state, fostering transparency, efficiency, and accessibility for the medical fraternity.”

The digital platform will serve as a one-stop platform which will provide doctors with easy access to essential information, resources, and services, ensuring a seamless experience for registration, renewal of registration, professional updates and other services.

APMC registrar Dr Mika Umpo informed that the doctors of modern medicine (allopathy) in the state can now apply for fresh registration, provisional registration, renewal of registration, NOC and other services online.

“Those organisation seeking accreditation of various CME, workshops, conference organised by them will also be in online mode,” he said. He further informed that no offline registration of doctors will be done from now on.

APMC president Dr Lobsang Tsetim also spoke.