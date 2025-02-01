Stolen motorcycle recovered, two arrested

PASIGHAT, 31 Jan: The police here in East Siang district recovered a stolen motorcycle and arrested two persons involved in the theft.

The arrestees have been identified as Harinath Doley (23), of Assam’s Laimekuri, and Bishnu Pegu (33), of Bijoypur in Assam’s Jonai subdivision, East Siang SP Pankaj Lamba said.

The police launched the investigation after registering a case under Section 303(2) of the BNS, following a complaint from the owner of the motorcycle that his bike (AR09-C-9973) had been stolen from his residence in Jarkong area here on the night of 8 January.

Based on intelligence input, the police traced the stolen motorcycle to a KTM service centre in Assam’s Dhemaji.

The police team, led by SI Kodak Dagium of the Pasighat police station and Ruksin police station OC SI Igel Lollen, under the supervision of Pasighat SDPO Dr Akanksha Milind Tamgadge, tracked the suspect’s location and apprehended Doley with the help of the Jonai police, and recovered the motorcycle from his (Doley) possession.

Further interrogation led to the arrest of Pegu (33), who had sold the stolen bike to Doley.

Both the accused were produced before the court. (DIPRO)