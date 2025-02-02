Black-necked cranes spotted in new location

[Prem Chetry]

BOMDILA, 1 Feb: For the first time, a pair of black-necked cranes was spotted at a place in between Morshing and Domkho villages in West Kameng district on Saturday afternoon.

Lobjang Nima, secretary of Kunphen Residential School in Morshing village said, “Earlier there was no report of black-necked cranes’ arrival in these villages. This afternoon, our teachers Tenzin Phuntsok, Rinchin Wangdi, Sangey Tenzin and others spotted a pair of black-necked cranes.”

“This is for the first time that these auspicious cranes have been spotted. I have alerted all the villagers about these rare birds, and asked them not to disturb their stay,” he added.

This correspondent spoke to the locals of Sangti valley and found that two cranes that had been staying in Sangti valley for a month have not been seen for the last two days.

During a conversation, Eaglenest Wildlife Sanctuary RFO Yachang Kani said there is a possibility that the cranes have shifted to a more suitable location. The RFO will be leaving on Sunday for Morshing and Domkho villages to conduct preliminary investigation to confirm whether these are the ones that had been staying at Sangti.

Sangti valley in Dirang subdivision is one of the wintering grounds for black-necked cranes. However, the ever increasing human interference could have created disturbance for the birds.