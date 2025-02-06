APPSC conducts outreach prog at IGGC Tezu

TEZU, 5 Feb: Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC), in collaboration with the career guidance and counselling cell of Indira Gandhi Govt College here in Lohit district conducted an outreach programme to guide the students for competitive examinations.

APPSC chairman prof. Pradip Lingfa stressed the need to develop confidence with a peace of mind to face competitive examinations. He encouraged the students to imbibe good civilisational values, strong sense of self-discipline, and make effective use of time.

He presented a print volume on career counseling to the college authority for reference and guidance of the students.

APPSC member Col. Koj Tari advised the students to go for psychological counselling and stress management for successfully appearing in competitive examinations. He spoke extensively on career in defence and emphasized the benefits of joining NCC to enter into armed forces.

Earlier, the college’s principal Dr. Kangki Megu highlighted the multifaceted challenges faced by the younger generation in career development.

The students and faculty members participated in the programme with great enthusiasm.

The programme was coordinated by assistant professor Dr. Jeevantu Tikhak.