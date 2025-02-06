Assam Rifles air gun surrender abhiyan

[ Pisi Zauing ]

MIAO, 5 Feb: The Assam Rifles under spear corps is conducting air gun surrender abhiyan under its ongoing anti-hunting campaign.

Recently, a resident of Miao surrendered three guns under the initiative. Though small, the event marks a crucial step toward environmental preservation. Hunting poses a significant threat to biodiversity, particularly in ecologically rich areas like the Namdapha National Park & Tiger Reserve and the surrounding buffer zone areas.

Meanwhile, the United Miao Miao and it’s youth wing, the Miao Singpho Ramma Hpung in a joint press communique said, “It is a small step for one, but a giant leap for conservation.” While commending the resident of Miao for surrendering his air guns, the release thanked the Assam Rifles under spear corps for initiating the anti-hunting drive which will inspire many more residents of Miao township and adjoining areas to surrender their air guns, with a pledge to protect the wildlife of the world acclaimed Namdapha National Park & Tiger Reserve.