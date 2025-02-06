Rebia seeks centre’s attention on key issues

Staff Reporter

NEW DELHI, 5 Feb: Rajya Sabha member Nabam Rebia, while participating in the discussion on the motion of thanks on the President’s Address, urged the government to consider some of the state’s pending requirements. “There is a proposal for an industrial corridor road project on the foothills of Arunachal Pradesh, which is still pending with the Government of India. This should be taken up on priority,” Rebia said.

Additionally, he sought relaxation in the population criteria for the PMGSY road project in the state. “Geographically, Arunachal is the largest state in the Northeast region and is sparsely populated. Due to the current criteria, 1,328 villages remain unconnected by roads in the state. Therefore, there should be relaxation for the state,” Rebia added.

Rebia further reiterated the demand for the creation of separate cadres for All India Services (IAS, IPS and IFS) for the state, as well as the inclusion of Arunachal Pradesh in the 6th Schedule and the amendment of Article 371H of the Constitution of India. He also called for a green bonus for the state and a relaxation of the RAF and PAP rules to encourage tourism.

The MP welcomed the government of India’s ambitious plan for “One Nation, One Election.” Rebia stated that for a state like Arunachal Pradesh, it makes financial sense to conduct a single election rather than holding separate state and parliamentary elections.