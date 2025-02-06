Jackie Bodo invited to national painting workshop

ITANAGAR, 5 Feb: Jackie Bodo, president of the Arunachal Akademi of Fine Arts (AAFA), has been chosen to embody the artistic spirit of Arunachal Pradesh at a prestigious national-level workshop hosted by the Indian School of Business (ISB) in Mohali, Punjab. The 7-day painting workshop, scheduled from February 9 to 15, promises to unite visionary artists from across the nation.

Notably, Jackie Bodo previously had the honor of representing Arunachal Pradesh at a national-level workshop organized by IIT Varanasi, in 2019.

Bodo, a professional artist hailing from Bodo village, Sawa circle, under Chayangtajo in East Kameng district, completed his Master of Fine Arts from Indira Kala Sangit Vishwavidyalaya University in Chhattisgarh in 2017. He is passionately pursuing his profession and currently serves as the president of the Arunachal Akademi of Fine Arts, which was established in 1994.