Registration on for upcoming children’s bird walks across eight cities

ITANAGAR, 6 Feb: Early Bird and Ataavi Bird Foundation are organising eight bird walks across India during the Great Backyard Bird Count, to be held from 15-16 February in Bengaluru (Karnataka), Dimapur (Nagaland), Halol (Gujarat), Jaipur (Rajasthan), Mangaluru (Karnataka), Ranchi (Jharkhand), Trivandrum (Kerala), and Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh).

These walks, to be led by experienced nature educators, will offer a unique opportunity for children to explore the joy of birdwatching in their cities.

Children between 9 and 13 years of age can participate in the walks, which are designed to give children a deeper understanding of birds beyond mere identification. By exploring bird habitats and behaviours and engaging in fun activities, the children will develop a holistic appreciation for birds. Nature educators will guide them throughout the walk. The bird walks are being organised in collaboration with partner organisations in each of the eight cities.

Those interested in the event can register at bit.ly/8cities8walks or contact Saniya Chaplod (project coordinator, Early Bird, Nature Conservation Foundation) at +919632341113, or reach out to her at saniya@ncf-india.org.

Early Bird is a learning programme that brings children closer to birds and nature. The programme has impacted more than 3 lakh children throughout its 10-year existence. This is through the distribution of innovative educational materials on Indian birds, available in 10 Indian languages, besides English. Early Bird is a part of the Nature Conservation Foundation, a 28-year-old public charitable trust set up to contribute to the knowledge and conservation of India’s unique wildlife heritage.

The Aaatavi Bird Foundation is dedicated to conserving India’s avian diversity through birdwatching, education, and conservation efforts. Supported by Zycus Infotech, Ataavi was founded by Aatish Dedhia and Dr Alpa Dedhia. Through collaborations and initiatives like Ataavi Birders Clubs in colleges across India, the foundation aims to inspire youths and foster sensitivity towards birding and environmental stewardship.