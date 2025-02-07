RD dept launches statewide ‘watershed yatra’

YUPIA, 6 Feb: The Rural Development (RD) Department launched a statewide ‘watershed yatra’, simultaneously with the central government, under the Watershed Development Component of the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (WDC-PMKSY-2.0), at Borum ground here in Papum Pare district on Wednesday.

MLA and RD minister’s adviser Tanya Soki flagged off the yatra. The programme included distribution of DolR and 1,000 GoI designed T-shirts to the ‘watershed yodhas’.

Speaking on the occasion, Soki elaborated the benefits of WDC-PMKSY-2.0 schemes, and advised the public to take advantage of the schemes.

Highlighting the scarcity of water everywhere, he said, “It is the utmost duty of each individual to protect and preserve Mother Earth with clean environment.”

Earlier, RD Director Tajin Jonnom briefed the gathering on the objective of the watershed yatra. RD Joint Director (Rural Engineering) Chera Sanjiv also presented a brief on the WDC-PMKSY-2.0 schemes, and the objective of watershed yatra.

He said that “the watershed yatra will cover 18 districts, 49 blocks and 51 project areas, along with yatra van team, drama team and officers from the state level nodal agency.”

Yupia RD Project Director Bengia Yakar also spoke.

The yatra, which started from Papum Pare district, will culminate on 18 March in Kamle district.

Earlier, union RD Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched the watershed yatra from Madhya Pradesh. The yatra – a mass outreach campaign of the union land resource department – aims to generate people’s participation and create awareness about the watershed development activities carried out under the WDC-PMKSY-2.0 in the project areas.