Poma panchayat residents tour state’s cleanest villages

SILLUK, 6 Feb: Seventy-five participants, comprising youths, GB and senior villagers from Poma panchayat took part in a two-day exposure tour to three villages in West and East Siang districts, which are considered the cleanest villages in Arunachal Pradesh, from 5 to 6 February.

Organised by the ‘Poma Rising’ campaign under the Poma Panchayat Youth Welfare Society (PPYWS), the tour commenced with Doji Jelly and Ngomdir villages in West Siang district and concluded in Silluk village in East Siang district.

The primary aim of the tour was to let the participants learn and adopt best practices for maintaining a clean and green environment, which includes domestic animal rearing, effective dustbin and drainage systems, wastewater management, and village beautification.

The participants, led by chairman Yo Talum and member secretary Techi Chokum, were joined by Pasighat Municipal Council EE Tadar Tarang as resource person.

During the tour Swachh Silluk Abhiyan chairman Kapang Nong Borang shared the inspiring journey of maintaining a clean village, and encouraged the visitors to implement similar practices in their own village. He highlighted the advantages of being declared the cleanest village, such as increased rural tourism and ecotourism.

The participants noted that business opportunities have flourished in the village, with tourists purchasing homegrown food and vegetables and locally made handicrafts. It has significantly transformed the village’s economic landscape, making it self-sustainable and resilient. In addition to its clean and green initiatives, the village also attracts eco-tourists interested in nature, including bird and butterfly watching and trekking activities.