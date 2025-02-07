‘Synergy-2025’ begins at NERIST

NIRJULI, 6 Feb: The North Eastern Regional Institute of Science & Technology (NERIST) commenced its annual athletic meet, ‘Synergy-2025’,with an opening ceremony at its football ground here on Thursday, marking the beginning of the three-day sports and cultural competitions.

The event began with the hoisting of the Synergy2025 flag, and a march past competition among different hostel blocks.

Addressing the gathering, NERIST Director Prof Narendranath S urged the students to participate and give their best in all the sports events. He also presided over the taking of pledge, in which the participants pledged their commitment to integrity, sportsmanship, and excellence.

Tezpur University Physical Education Assistant Director Rajkumar Raju Singh emphasised that sports impart invaluable lessons in resilience, discipline, and collaboration. “These lessons transcend the playing field, shaping individuals and fostering a sense of community,” he said.

NERIST Academic Dean Prof Sarsing Gao and SA Dean Prof PR Gajurel also spoke.

The judging panel for the march pass competition comprised CHM Sonu Kumar and Senior JCO Dan Bahadur GC from the 1 AP Bn Naharlagun.

The inaugural ceremony concluded with a drill dance performance by students.

A total of 30 sports events are taking place as part of Synergy-2025.

The first day featured the final of the 500-metre race, besides arm wrestling, and the final match of kabaddi.