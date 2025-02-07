DLMCA dept conducts inspection in Lungla

TAWANG, 6 Feb: The Tawang District Legal Metrology & Consumer Affairs (DLMCA) Department conducted a comprehensive inspection in Lungla subdivision on Thursday, covering Manpath Market and Zemithang area.

The inspection was conducted by Legal Metrology Inspector Kesang Tashi, along with a team of officials.

During the inspection, several traders were found violating the Legal Metrology Act, 2009 and the Packaged Commodities Rules, 2011. Nine offenders were booked for selling pre-packed commodities without mandatory declarations such as the maximum retail price, date of packaging, and address of manufacturer/packers, which is a punishable offence under the law.

Additionally, one trader was booked for violating Section 24 of the Legal Metrology Act, 2009.

To ensure compliance with legal standards, the department also conducted public awareness sessions, educating traders and consumers on the dos and don’ts regarding proper packaging and accurate weight measurement. The team also carried out verification and stamping of weights and measures used by traders in the region, to ensure fairness in trade practices.

The department has urged all traders to comply with the prescribed rules and regulations to protect consumer rights and maintain ethical trade practices. “Strict action will continue against violators to uphold transparency and fairness in the marketplace,” it said.

The inspection team encouraged the public to contact the DLMCA Department for any unfair trade practices, if found. (DIPRO)