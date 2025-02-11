AACWA seeks lowering of mortgage and stamp duty charges

ITANAGAR, 10 Feb: The All Arunachal Contractor’s Welfare Association (AACWA) has submitted a three-point memorandum to the chief minister, seeking his intervention in the larger interest of the contractors and the business community of Arunachal Pradesh.

The AACWA has sought the lowering of mortgage and stamp duty charges from 2.5% to 0.50% of the bank loan sanction amount.

The association claimed that the present mortgage and stamp duty charge of 2.5% from the bank loan sanction amount becomes a heavy burden for the person availing loan.

It sought lowering mortgage and stamp duty charges from 2.5% to 0.50% in the larger interest of all contractors, business communities, entrepreneurs, and SHGs, and to uplift the economic growth of the state.

Further, the AACWA called for enhancing the tender limit for Class II category contractors to Rs 10 crores. “If not, the work experience should be minimized to Rs 6 crores from Rs 8 crores; then only Class II categories will get upgraded to Class I; else,it is very difficult for Class II categories to get upgraded,” it added.

The association also urged the CM to review the status of the long-pending east-west industrial corridor project. “The AACWA discussed the matter with the authorities concerned of the highway, who said that the proposal is lying in some office due to compensation issues. But we spoke to the public and they said they never claimed compensation. And recently Rajya Sabha MP Nabam Rebia had also raised the issue of east-west industrial corridor highway in Parliament,” the association stated.

It urged the CM to instruct the authorities concerned to conduct a resurvey for the east-west industrial corridor and hold a public hearing to resolve the compensation issue.