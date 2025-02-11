AUS girl students on national integration tour

NAMSAI, 10 Feb: Thirty girl students and two teachers of the Arunachal University of Studies (AUS) here were flagged off on a national integration tour on Monday.

The tour, being organised by the AUS, in collaboration with the Spear Corps of the Assam Rifles (AR), was flagged off by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein from the Golden Pagoda here. The initiative is part of the Spear Corps’ Sadbhavna Project, and is aimed at promoting unity, cultural exchange, and exposure among the students.

During the tour, the students will visit various states and interact with senior officers of both military and civil administrations.

AUS Vice-Chancellor Prof DS Hernwal expressed gratitude to AR North IGAR Maj Gen Manish Kumar for providing the opportunity to the students, and emphasised the significance of such initiatives in broadening students’ horizons and fostering national integration.

Addressing the students, Mein underscored the importance of discipline and perseverance in achieving success.

The flagging-off ceremony was attended by AR 25 Sector Commander Brig Sarabjeet Singh, AUS Pro-Chancellor Vishva Lochan, AUS Managing Director Col Vivek Tripathi, Namsai DC CR Khampa, and SP S Thinley, among others.