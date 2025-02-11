NIMAS team scripts rafting history

[ Prem Chetry ]

DIRANG, 10 Feb: The National Institute of Mountaineering and Adventure Sports (NIMAS), based here in West Kameng district, scripted history by completing the first-ever Brahmaputra rafting expedition, covering 1,040 kms in 28 days from Arunachal Pradesh to Assam.

A team of the NIMAS, led by its Director Col Ranveer Singh Jamwal, began the journey from Gelling village in Upper Siang district, where the river enters India from Tibet, and concluded it at Hatsingimari in Assam, near the Bangladesh border.

The expedition involved months of strategic preparation, risk assessment, and team coordination. “Conceiving such a monumental adventure and turning it into a reality was no mean task. It required not just physical readiness but relentless planning and leadership. Watching this dream unfold into history is a moment of immense pride,” said Col Jamwal.

The expedition team consisted of nine rafters and 14 administrative and support staffers, including Captain Kavitha, Havaldar Ganesh Paul, Havaldar Pramanik, Havaldar Yogesh Patil, Ramayan Singh, Vipin Singh, Tosap Rime, Sanjeep, Naib

Subedar Ravi, Havaldar Rakesh Yadav, and 12 more.

In the Arunachal leg of the expedition, six local rafters joined the team, while in the Assam leg, four local rafters joined the historic journey.

For four consecutive days, the team faced relentless challenges, including dangerous flips that tested their mettle. Navigating through these rapids required exceptional skill and resilience. On the first day itself, the NIMAS team became the first to have crossed 11 dangerous rapids in the Gelling to Tuting stretch.

The expedition route comprised a series of internationally renowned challenging rapids, including the turbulent Ningging rapid, the pulsating Palsi rapid, the formidable Class 4 plus Tooth Fairy rapid, and the perilous Class 5 Kodak rapid.Furthermore, the team also navigated the formidable Class 4 Moying Madness and Karko Killer rapids, and the treacherous Hairy Hari rapid, besides several other Class 3+ rapids, before reaching Pasighat in East Siang district.

The Assam leg of the expedition started from Poba in Jonai on 22 January. This leg witnessed a dramatic transformation of the river from its furious rapids through the Arunachal Himalayas to a vast and powerful riverine system. The rafters faced formidable challenges like navigating colossal eddies, wrestling with unpredictable currents, and constantly adapting to the river’s ever-changing dynamics. This leg tested the team’s physical and mental fortitude and offered a profound experience of the Brahmaputra’s raw power and majestic beauty.

Beyond the adventure, the expedition became a journey of meaningful cultural exchange. En route, the team was welcomed warmly by communities living along the riverbanks. Interactions with various indigenous tribes, including the Memba, Adi, Mishing, and Bodo, offered insights into their vibrant traditions, way of life, and harmonious relationship with the river.

These exchanges were filled with heart-warming hospitality, cultural performances, and stories of resilience. The warmth and wisdom shared by these communities became an unforgettable highlight of the expedition, reinforcing the profound human connections forged through exploration.