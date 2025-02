ITANAGAR, 10 Feb: Kamdon Boi won a bronze medal in judo at the 38th National Games in Uttarakhand on Monday. He won the medal in the below 73 kg category.

Boi displayed an outstanding performance, showcasing his skill and determination.

The win has taken Arunachal’s medal count in the ongoing Games to 13 (4 G, 3 Sil, 6 Br), and also equalled its best-ever 13-medal mark achieved in the previous edition of the Games.