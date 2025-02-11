REILA concludes with pomp and grandeur

ITANAGAR, 10 Feb: The annual college fest of Rajiv Gandhi Government Polytechnic College, REILA (Recreation, Entertainment, Information and Literary Activities) concluded on Sunday with much pomp and grandeur. It was a weeklong celebration filled with enthusiasm, creativity, and a sense of camaraderie among the students and facultymembers.

The students were divided into four groups, each named after renowned scientists and pioneers: Michael Faraday House, Charles Babbage House, Thomas Cook House, and John Smeaton House. The sports events witnessed fervent participation with students competing in various disciplines like football, cricket, volleyball, and more. The spirit of sportsmanship and teamwork was evident as each house vied for the top position.

The cultural segment of the fest was a vibrant display of the diverse artistic talents of the students. The literary events included debates, and extempore speech, poetry recitation and quiz competitions. These activities provided a platform for students to express their thoughts and ideas eloquently.

Tadar Baro, a renowned student activist, attended the last day of the REILA. In his speech, he said, “All successful scientists and engineers failed a thousand times, yet they didn’t give up. So, the students of RGGP should also never give up, discipline themselves, and be consistent with their hard work to achieve success in their lives.”

RGGP Principal Dr Taba Tath congratulated everyone on the success of REILA-2025. He expressed appreciation for the hard work and dedication of all those involved, especially acknowledging the efforts of RGGPSU general secretary Tadar Tami and his team, under the guidance of Student Proctor Techi Nyari.

In his address, he said, “With the conclusion of REILA-2025, now the most important thing is to focus on your goals and study hard.”

Student Proctor Techi Nyari extended gratitude to everyone for their enthusiasm and for doing their part in the grand success of REILA-2025.

The fest concluded with a grand award ceremony where the winners of various competitions were felicitated. Michael Faraday House, under the leadership of Charu Talish and Rallo Seth, was awarded the coveted champion house trophy, while Thomas Cook House, led by Taba Takam and Kuku Tasing, won the ‘discipline house’ award, symbolising their excellence and teamwork.

Individual achievements were also recognised, with medals and certificates distributed to the winners. Jamestone Jerang and Giopi Nilling won the titles of Mr and Ms REILA-2025, respectively.