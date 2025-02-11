Raj Bhavan organises live screening of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’

ITANAGAR, 10 Feb: The Raj Bhavan here organised a live screening of the 8th edition of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the students, teachers and guardians on examination to reduce exam stress and promote a positive approach to learning. A large number of school students, teachers and guardians from various schools of the Itanagar Capital Region, including private schools, participated in the programme.

Governor KT Parnaik, who is on an official tour to Uttar Pradesh in his message on the occasion said that “Pariksha Pe Charcha is more than just a discussion; it’s a celebration of learning, resilience, and the unwavering spirit of hard work.”

He told the students that “examinations are not the ultimate destination but a stepping stone in your journey of growth. They provide an opportunity to demonstrate your knowledge, discipline, and dedication. Instead of fearing them, embrace exams as challenges that will strengthen and refine you.”

The governor advised the students to have trust in themselves, be confident, stay focused and committed, and nurture sound minds and bodies. He said that “success is not just about working hard; it’s about working smart, staying positive, and believing in oneself.”

He urged the parents and teachers to encourage their wards, appreciate their efforts, and remind them that success is about learning and growth. He also exhorted the students to appear in their exams with courage and confidence. “You are capable, you are prepared, and you will succeed,” he said.

The governor’s secretary Sharad Bhaskar Darade addressed the participants on the occasion, and said that “the prime minister interacts with you because he is concerned about you, as you are the future of the nation.”

The secretary shared the finer points of examinations and advised the students to give their best.

The National Informatics Centre, Arunachal Pradesh and a technical team from the Information & Public Relations Department facilitated the live screening. (Raj Bhavan)