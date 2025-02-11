Wangsu inspects key dev projects in Roing

ROING, 10 Feb: Agriculture Minister Gabriel D Wangsu on Sunday inspected several key developmental projects here in Lower Dibang Valley district.

Wangsu’s inspection included a visit to the district veterinary hospital here, where he reviewed the facilities and operations. He also visited the high-tech pig farm, the dairy plant in Kangkong, and the palm oil factory and the biofertiliser godown in Dambuk, all vital to the region’s agricultural development.

At each site, Wangsu took time to discuss the challenges faced by the departments, particularly regarding staff and infrastructure shortages.

The heads of departments pointed out the need for additional vehicles and buildings to ensure smooth operations.

The minister emphasised the importance of addressing these challenges, and urged the officers to work together to improve conditions, particularly

in areas like fodder, feeds and seeds.

“If you work hard, you will be rewarded,” Wangsu assured the departmental officers, emphasising his commitment to ensuring that their career progression is well-supported.

He also encouraged the officers to make the best use of the available revolving fund, highlighting that it could be a significant resource for the departments.

At the palm oil factory, the minister interacted with the workers and spoke about the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a self-reliant nation, urging them to contribute to this goal through their work.

During his visit to the food and civil supplies office, Wangsu engaged with the officers to address their concerns, and advised them to ensure food safety. He urged them to be vigilant and avoid distributing food supplies that are unfit for consumption.

Wangsu, who is currently touring districts across the state as part of an ongoing assessment of regional strengths and challenges, informed the officials that a new government policy is under development, and emphasised that it would aim to be one of the best policies for the state.

During his visit, the minister conducted detailed assessments of various facilities, and engaged with local officers to discuss the progress and challenges in the region.

The minister was accompanied by MLA Puinnyo Apum.