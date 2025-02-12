Implement NE peace accords: MP

NEW DELHI, 11 Feb: BJP member Dilip Saikia on Tuesday urged the government to implement peace accords signed with several extremist outfits in the Northeastern region in letter and spirit.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha, Saikia said that the government has signed more than 12 peace accords with various insurgent groups in the Northeast over the past decade.

He claimed that there has been a decline in insurgency-related incidents and in casualties of the security forces and civilians.

“I demand that the peace accords be implemented 100 percent in letter and spirit,” Saikia said.(PTI)