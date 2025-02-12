Lowang reviews development activities in Leparada

BASAR, 11 Feb: Guardian Minister for Leparada district Wangki Lowang assessed the status of various flagship programmes and other important ongoing infrastructure projects in the district during a review meeting with all the heads of departments at the DC’s conference hall here on Tuesday.

Expressing satisfaction over the performances of all the departments despite numerous constraints like shortage of human resource and office buildings, Lowang advised all the officers to be proactive and “learn new and innovative ideas and share them with the public, so that they can replicate these ideas for better results.”

He gave assurance that, as the guardian minister, he would provide full support for the overall development of the district and take up important issues at the highest level of the government for action.

Deputy Commissioner Atul Tayeng presented a brief profile of Leparada and apprised Lowang of the status of various central and state flagship programmes in the district.

All the departmental heads delivered presentations highlighting the status of various works and allied activities under their respective departments.

Local MLA Nyabi Jini Dirchi brought to light various persisting ground-level issues in the district before the guardian minister. Dirchi requested for constant support from the minister at all levels to accelerate developmental activities in the district.

She also submitted a comprehensive list of prioritised issues to the guardian minister, requesting him to take up the matters at the appropriate level on top priority. Among others, the issues included “upgradation of the Akajan-Likabali-Bame road to national highway; proper funding for renovation of higher and secondary schools in the district; upgradation of the Dari PHC and the Tirbin PHC to CHCs and the sub-centre in Sago to PHC to provide better healthcare services; upgradation of the Tirbin EAC to ADC HQ; and allotment of adequate fund for a sports complex in the district headquarters with land already earmarked for its establishment.”

Later, the minister along with the MLA and officials, visited the under-construction ITI complex in Bam and the ICAR farm/KVK centre in Gori. (DIPRO)