KVK SAC meeting held

PAMPOLI, 11 Feb: The Scientific Advisory Committee (SAC) meeting of the East Kameng Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) held threadbare discussions to enhance agricultural research, improve farming practices, and strengthen support for the farmers of the region at the KVK office here on Monday.

During the meeting, resource persons and experts, including Guwahati (Assam)-based ATARI, Zone-VI scientific consultant Dr HC Bhattacharya, offered various important suggestions to drive innovation and sustainability in the agricultural sector.

The heads of line departments, progressive farmers, and KVK staff attended the meeting.