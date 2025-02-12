RGURSF mourns PhD scholar’s demise

RONO HILLS, 10 Feb: The Rajiv Gandhi University Research Scholars’ Forum (RGURSF) has mourned the demise of computer science and engineering PhD scholar Tanmoy Protim Buragohain, who passed away in the early hours of 9 February at the Dibrugarh Medical College, Assam, due to a brain stroke.

Hailing from Naharkatia in Dibrugarh district of Assam, Tanmoy was the only son of Surjya Buragohain and Kanaklata Buragohain. “His passing is an irreparable loss not only to his family but also to the entire academic and research community,” the RGURSF stated in a condolence message, adding that “Tanmoy was known for his dedication to research, academic excellence, and passion for innovation in the field of computer science.”

It expressed heartfelt condolence to the bereaved family on behalf of RGU, and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.