Mein asks students to apply knowledge for betterment of state

AUS conducts 9th convocation ceremony

NAMSAI, 11 Feb: The Arunachal University of Studies (AUS) conducted its 9th convocation ceremony here in Namsai district on Tuesday.

Attending the convocation ceremony, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein encouraged the graduates to apply their knowledge and skills for the betterment of the society and the development of Arunachal Pradesh.

Pointing out the transformative role of higher education in shaping the state’s future, Mein highlighted the university’s growth since its beginning in 2012, and praised its advanced infrastructure and diverse course offerings.

MLA Zingnu Nam-choom commended the graduating students and the AUS for their commitment to academic excellence. He urged the students to continue their journey of learning and innovation.

AUS Chancellor Kamal Lochan emphasised the role of students as ambassadors of knowledge and encouraged them to make meaningful contributions to the state and the nation.

AUS Vice Chancellor Prof DS Hernwal reiterated the university’s commitment to excellence in education and research, urging the students to uphold the values of knowledge, integrity, and service as they step into their professional lives.

World Education Mission president Dr Ashwani Lochan reflected on the university’s progress and contributions to education. He underscored the importance of perseverance, adaptability, and ethical leadership in today’s evolving world.

AUS Pro-Chancellor Vishva Lochan motivated the graduates to continue their hard work and dedication in pursuit of their goals.

Social reformer and founder of My Home India Foundation, Sunil Deodhar shared insights on leadership and nation-building, while Padma Shri Awardee Dr Rajani Kant spoke on the evolving educational, social, and cultural landscape.

Doctor of Letters (Honoris Causa) was conferred upon Sunil Deodhar and Dr Rajani Kant in recognition of their outstanding contributions in their respective fields.

Former MP of the National Assembly of Bhutan, Dupthob Yangstep and AUS Registrar Divyanshu Goel also spoke.

Among others, DC CR Khampa, SP S Thinley, renowned mountaineer and Padma Shri awardee Anshu Jamsenpa, and national teacher awardee Jyoti Panka were present.

More than 1,800 students graduated, with 747 attending the ceremony, including 18 PhD graduates and 53 gold medallists.