Two die as trailer truck crashes on Hollongi road

HOLLONGI, 11 Feb: Two persons, identified as Ripam Boruah (30) from Sibsagar, Assam and Mehedi Hasan (24) from Murshidabad, West Bengal, died in a tragic accident involving an 18-wheeler trailer truck on NH 415 near Soge Resort in Hollongi at around 7 pm on Monday.

The trailer truck (MH-46H-2482), belonging to M/s Ganpati Drilling (with camp office

at the Hollongi Airport road), was being driven by Boruah. Hasan was the helper.

The truck, carrying heavy drilling equipment, lost control while navigating a sharp turn and collided with the roadside hill en route to Hollongi, resulting in a devastating crash. The impact caused the heavy cargo to lurch forward, crushing the truck cabin and trapping the occupants inside, leaving them with no chance of survival.

Both individuals were trapped inside the wreckage and succumbed to their injuries on the spot. The Chimpu police, along with the company’s staff immediately responded to the scene and extricated the bodies, which were then shifted to RKM Hospital on Monday night.

On Tuesday, an inquest was conducted in the presence of the company’s officials, and the mortal remains were forwarded to the TRIHMS in Naharlagun for postmortem examination.

A case [u/s 281/106(1) BNS] has been registered at the Chimpu police station and the investigation has been entrusted to SI NS Liyang for further proceedings.