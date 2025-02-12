Safer Internet Day observed

TAWANG, 11 Feb: In an effort to promote safe internet practices, educate users on cyber threats, and encourage responsible use of the internet, the Safer Internet Day was observed at the DC office here on Tuesday.

The event was chaired by Tawang Deputy Commissioner Kanki Darang, and witnessed the presence of Dr DW Thongon, public leaders, heads of offices, and data entry operators.

Addressing the gathering, the DC emphasised the importance of cyber awareness in today’s digital era. He highlighted how the digital revolution has made information easily accessible, but also warned of the risks associated with careless internet use. He urged parents and children to utilise technology for constructive purposes while being vigilant against cyber frauds, stressing that clicking on inauthentic links and sharing personal information online could lead to severe financial and mental distress.

The SP elaborated the rising cases of cyber fraud and emphasised the need for collective efforts in spreading cyber awareness, particularly in rural areas. He assured that a dedicated cybercrime cell is actively working to address such issues, and encouraged the public to report any suspicious online activities.

District Informatics Officer (DIO) Pardeep Singh delivered a presentation on cyber threats, cyber hygiene practices, and safe internet usage. He provided insights into how individuals can protect themselves from online fraud and stay informed about cybersecurity resources.

In Upper Subansiri district, heads of departments, along with officers and officials of the DC’s establishment attended an awareness programme on the Safer Internet Day, organised by the National Informatics Centre in Daporijo.

During the programme, DIO Dinesh Kr Rajak highlighted safe use of the internet, and outlined the advantages and disadvantages of internet technology.

“Cyber fraud and cybercrimes are increasing day by day with the advancing of AI world; therefore, one must be aware of safely using the internet,” he said, adding that one should not disclose their personal information to unknown callers and unverified persons in order to avert cybercrimes.

In Anjaw district, the day was observed at the DC office in headquarters Hawai.

DIO Sajal Gupta delivered a presentation on the safe use of the internet, and explained its demerits, such as cyber bullying, phising, vishing, smishing, identity theft, misinformation, financial fraud, data breaches, etc.

HoDs and other officials of various departments attended the awareness programme.

The West Kameng National Informatics Centre also observed the Safer Internet Day at Government College, Bomdila, with the college students and faculty members. (DIPROs)