Guv participates in Kumbh Mela rituals

ITANAGAR, 11 Feb: Governor KT Parnaik on Tuesday visited the Someshwar Mahadev temple – a historic and spiritually significant shrine in Prayagraj,UP, dedicated to Lord Shiva.

The governor performed the Vedic ritual ‘Rudrabhishek’, seeking divine blessings for universal peace, prosperity, and wellbeing of all.

Immersed in the spiritual grandeur of the occasion, Parnaik, accompanied by his wife Anagha Parnaik,participated in the rituals and the holy ‘sangam snan’ at the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj on Monday.

The governor’s participation in these sacred traditions highlighted his deep reverence for India’s spiritual legacy and his unwavering commitment to fostering cultural and religious harmony.

Following the temple visit, the governor and his wife embarked on the Mahakumbh Kshetra Darshan – a sacred pilgrimage that led them to the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, the Yamuna, and the mystical Saraswati rivers. (Raj Bhavan)