Success of govt depends on efficiency of employees, says Khandu

PASIGHAT, 11 Feb: Success of a government depends on the honesty, sincerity and efficiency of government employees, said Chief Minister Pema Khandu during a review meeting held here with officials of East Siang district on Tuesday.

Khandu said that the council of ministers and MLAs are mere policymakers but the government officials are the ones who execute these policies on ground.

Terming the government officers and officials, especially those in the districts, the real backbone of governance, Khandu said, “If they work towards evolving solutions instead of rueing problems, accelerated development of the state and the society can be a reality.”

Khandu reiterated that the state government is committed to empower government officials, especially those

working in the district administration. He observed that the role of deputy commissioners in realising the goal of “Viksit Bharat, Viksit Arunachal” by 2047, “as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” cannot be overstated.

“As the chief administrative officers at the district level, DCs are the backbone of governance and development in Arunachal Pradesh. Strengthening districts are crucial for improving last-mile citizen service delivery,” he added.

Khandu informed that the government is introducing bottom-up planning, involving preparation of district-level vision and development plans, in which the DCs would have a major role to play.

He further informed that the government-appointed guardian ministers and mentor secretaries will hold review meetings in the respective allotted districts with all stakeholders and submit their reports to the government.

“Our objective will be to pinpoint the exact problems and needs of each district and identify the key areas to prioritise,” the CM added.

Referring to the recently held conference of the DCs in Itanagar, he cited the six thematic themes of the conference and asked the officials to execute schemes and programmes with these themes as the foundation. The themes are Sundar Arunachal, Samridh Arunachal, Shikshit Arunachal, Swasth Arunachal, Surakshit Arunachal, and Swachch Arunachal.

Talking about Pasighat, the oldest town of the state with a history of more than 100 years, the chief minister assured that the government would not withhold any step to develop the city into one of the top cities of the state.

He called for cooperation and unity among all, irrespective of political or other affiliations.

“When it comes to the development of our state and the welfare of our people, we stand united as Team Arunachal,” he added.

All flagship schemes of the state and the central governments, as well as other ongoing developmental projects in the district were reviewed by the chief minister.

The review meeting was attended by MLAs Oken Tayeng and Tabit Darang, state BJP president Kalling Moyong, the chief councillor of the Pasighat Municipal Council, the DC, SP, and heads of departments. (CM’s PR Cell)