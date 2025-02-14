Collegiate union celebrates Worang Juku festival

TEZU, 13 Feb: The Ollo Collegiate Union of Tezu and Namsai hosted the celebration of Worang Juku festival here in Lohit district on Wednesday, drawing a large number of students, community leaders, and distinguished guests to honour the rich cultural heritage of the Ollo tribe.

Addressing the participants, IGG College Assistant Professor Dr Phongam Tesia emphasised the importance of “preserving the traditional culture,which is distinct from religion.”

“Traditional culture encompasses the customs, practices, and beliefs passed down through generations, whereas religion is a set of beliefs and practices related to the spiritual. In the context of the Ollo tribe, their traditional culture is a vital part of their identity, and events like the Worang Juku festival serve as a reminder of their heritage, and we should be proud of our culture,” he said.

Former All Ollo Students’ Union Tirap district unit president Wangnen Lampa underlined the significance of Worang as an important cultural tradition of the Ollo community. He spoke also about the primary purpose of students, encouraging them to focus on education while staying connected to their roots. Saying that “Ollo festival is no longer confined to one particular region,” he encouraged its celebration “as a means of showcasing the Ollo tribe’s cultural vibrancy.”

The event also saw the participation of Tirap Olympic Association president Yum Pangkhu and All Ollo Students’ Union president Nali Kholia Rangshong, along with several distinguished guests and student representatives.

The celebration featured traditional performances, cultural displays, and interactive sessions that highlighted the essence of Worang Juku.

The festivity concluded with a collective resolve to preserve and promote the Ollo cultural heritage while fostering unity in the community.