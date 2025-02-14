Corruption charge levelled against firm, RWD

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 13 Feb: The Chege Village Road Committee (CVRC) has levelled corruption charge against M/s SN Enterprise and the Rural Works Department’s (RWD) Bameng division in East Kameng district, alleging misappropriation of funds meant for the Damdila-Laching-Bokar PMGSY road.

Addressing mediapersons at a press conference here on Thursday, CVRC chairman Danny Taniang alleged that Rs 31,68,25,000 had been awarded to SN Enterprises, “but till date the work has not been completed.”

Taniang alleged that the PMGSY road work has not been executed as per the detailed project report and according to the technical sanction. “So far only 10 percent of the physical work has been completed,” he said, adding that “more than 90 percent of the payment has been withdrawn and till now these roads are not motorable.”

Taniang said that the advertisement for the work had been floated on 29 January, 2019, and the tender bidding was done in February 2019. The letter of acceptance was issued on 15 July, 2019, he said.

“The work commenced on 17 July, 2019 and the completion period was in 2020,” he said.

The CVRC said that “due to such corrupt and fraudulent practices committed by SN Enterprise and the RWD Bameng division, the development project of the area has been badly shattered.”

It further said that the people of Chege village have not even claimed compensation from the contractor or the department.

“A letter was sent to the RWD Bameng executive engineer on 12 August, 2024, seeking restriction of the release of the running bill until the completion of the road project. However, no response has been received so far in this matter,” Taniang said.

The CVRC added that an RTI query was filed in connection with the issue, but the RWD division refused to furnish the full information.

An FIR was filed against SN Enterprise and the Bameng RWD division on 20 January this year in connection with the issue, the CVRC said.