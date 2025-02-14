World War II era bomb defused by Air Force in Assam

NORTH LAKHIMPUR, 13 Feb: A 182-kg bomb from the World War II period, found in Assam last year, was defused in Lakhimpur district on Thursday, officials said.

Lakhimpur District Commissioner Pronab Jit Kakoty said that the bomb was discovered on the banks of the Jhili river by the Air Force on 27 September, 2024.

“It was an active bomb during the time of recovery. The bomb was defused by experts from the Air Force inside Dulung Reserve Forest,” Kakoty said.

Divisional Forest Officer Manoj Kumar Goswami said all necessary precautions were taken to protect the wildlife before the exercise.

“We cleared the almost 3.5 km area surrounding the place where the bomb was defused. It was a successful exercise without any problem,” he added. (PTI)