ITANAGAR, 13 Feb: Governor KT Parnaik has extended greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Shapawng Yawng Manau Poi of the Singpho community, and expressed hope that the festival would continue to foster socio-cultural growth across all communities in the state.

“On this propitious occasion, I join my Singpho brethren in offering prayer to Shapawng Yawng to bless us all with peace, progress, and prosperity,” the governor said. (Raj Bhavan)