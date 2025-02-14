Provide clarity on PGT exam status

Editor,

I am writing to bring to the attention of the APPSC and the public the concerns of PGT/TGT aspirants like myself. I am still unclear about the status of the PGT prelims exam conducted in 2022. Was the entire exam cancelled, or was it just the mains exam date that was supposed to be conducted that was cancelled? I am confused and would appreciate clarification on this matter.

Initially, I thought that the entire exam was cancelled and that a fresh prelims exam would be conducted, followed by the mains exam and interview, which would take around 8-9 months to complete. However, being an ageing aspirant I am worried about the long duration.

Therefore, I request the APPSC to follow the KVS exam pattern. I hope that the APPSC will provide clarity on the status of the PGT exam.

Aspirant